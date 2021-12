Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams

Philipps met best friend Williams in 2001 after joining the cast of Dawson’s Creek and traveling to the show’s set in Wilmington, North Carolina. “I met you the first night I was there,” Philipps recalled when she hosted her former costar on a February 2018 episode of Busy Tonight. “I had been prepped that we were going to love each other, so it felt very high stakes, and we ended up immediately loving each other.”