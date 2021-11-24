Celebrity BFFs

Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa

After meeting on the set of Riverdale in 2017, the New Zealand native and Disney Channel alum have become very close. They’ve traveled together, trolled each other via social media and Sprouse has photographed Apa as part of his passion for photography. In 2020, the two started quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic at Apa’s place in L.A. “I heard they’re just lifting weights and eating cheese,” Sprouse’s twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020 about the duo’s living situation. “I think that’s what they do.”