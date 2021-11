Ed Sheeran and Elton John

“I think people think I’m exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day,” the “Thinking out Loud” crooner revealed during a November 2021 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “He calls me every single morning. Even if it’s like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls. … It’s just become a daily thing and there’s not many people in my life like that and I really, really appreciate him.”