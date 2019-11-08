Jennifer Lawrence and Adele

In March 2019, the actress and singer had a raucous time during a girls’ night out in New York City. The duo visited a West Village gay bar, and a source told Us Weekly, “Adele was on stage playing a game called Musical Shots. Jennifer Lawrence was in the audience cheering them on.” This wasn’t the first time the friends were caught hanging out. In January 2015, the Oscar winner and the “Hello” songstress chatted after they bumped into each other at a restaurant in West Hollywood. “They exchanged a bunch of laughs for quite a while before Adele rejoined her table,” a source told Us at the time.

Later that year, the Grammy winner and the Red Sparrow star grabbed dinner together at a New York City restaurant with another of Lawrence’s celeb BFFs Emma Stone.