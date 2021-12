Mariska Hargitay and Melissa McCarthy

“If you can’t produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best this is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign @therealmariskahargitay ❤️💥,” McCarthy captioned a video via Instagram of her with a sign that asked people to honk if they are praying for Hartigay’s recovery after the actress suffered multiple ankle injuries in July 2021.