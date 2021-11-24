Celebrity BFFs

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer

The actresses formed their friendship in the ’90s and have continued to keep that bond strong over the years. McCarthy and Spencer even took their close connection to the big-screen when they starred together in Netflix’s Thunder Force in 2021. The film follows the pair as two lifelong best friends who become superheroes after they take a special serum.

“After 20+ years, I’m #stillbestfriends with the incredible @octaviaspencer and I wouldn’t have it any other way ❤️” McCarthy captioned a compilation of photos of the duo in April 2021.