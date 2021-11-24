Celebrity BFFs

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern

The actresses became close friends after starring in 2014’s Wild and going on a press tour together to promote it. “You know someone is your favorite person when you’ve done a day of press, listened to yourself ad nauseam, listened to them tell every story, and when it ends, it’s like, ‘Are we going to eat something?’” Dern said of the experience in an interview with Vanity Fair. The two have since worked together on Big Little Lies, often go hiking together and in 2020 Witherspoon gave Dern tips on how to drink tequila during an Instagram Live chat.