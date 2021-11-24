Celebrity BFFs

Tommy Lee and John Travolta

As the Grease star attempted to replicate the Motley Crue performer’s peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, he needed some assistance. Lee shared the pair’s text exchange about the baking process via TikTok in November 2021.

In the clip, the Pulp Fiction actor explained, “OK, who would’ve thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights making brownies and cookies, with fresh lemonade. Tommy Lee and JT, can’t beat ‘em.”

Lee, for his part, responded, “Oh my god, buddy, my wife and I were just saying the exact same thing! I’m like, ‘Who’s sitting around on a Wednesday night?’ I go, ‘Could you imagine if people knew, like, Tommy and John are baking?’ What happened?”