Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal couple adopted a senior rescue dog, named Mamma Mia, in August 2022.

“The duchess called me personally,” Shannon Keith, an animal rights lawyer who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the Los Angeles Times of Meghan’s initial inquiry before she and Harry met the new pup in person. “The duchess is holding Mia and was like, ‘We’re adopting her.’ She was like, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. We want ones we can help who are older.’”