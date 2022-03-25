Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer and the House alum started dating after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which was directed by Wilde. Styles only had a few acting roles under his belt when he took the part, but the Booksmart director was immensely impressed by his work. “He infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” Wilde wrote via Instagram in February 2021 after filming wrapped. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.” Don’t Worry Darling is due in theaters in September 2022.