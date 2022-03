John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

After working together on A Quiet Place and its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, the spouses are teaming up again for a third entry in the horror franchise. Krasinski’s character — spoiler alert — died in the first film, but he appeared in a flashback sequence in the second movie. The Office alum is also set to direct A Quiet Place Part III, due out in 2025.