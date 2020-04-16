Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

As of early April, the Ghost actress and her ex-husband had been quarantined together for four weeks. “We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days and taking every precaution,” the former couple’s daughter Tallulah responded via Instagram after a fan pointed out on their family photo that they were “not really” social distancing per the federal guidelines. The exes are also living with their other two daughters, while Willis’ wife, Heming, is quarantining at their home with their little ones.