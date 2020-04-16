Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino

The estranged couple celebrated Easter together as a family with their three kids on April 12, confirming that they are quarantining as a unit. “Fun day with the fam,” the athlete, 39, said during an NBC Sports Soccer Instagram Live at the time. “I’m quarantining with the ex. It’s kind of amazing, though. My ex and I are spending some really good time with the kids. We’re doing an Easter egg hunt later.” The former spouses welcomed their newest child, son Mateo, in March, four months after they announced their split.