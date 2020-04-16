Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The KUWTK star and basketball player began self-isolating together in Los Angeles, along with their daughter, True, in March. “Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” a source told Us exclusively April of their new dynamic. Kardashian, 35, on the other hand “is enjoying spending time as a family,” according to the source, but isn’t “completely open to letting Tristan back in her life.” The duo did, however, celebrate Easter and their daughter’s 2nd birthday side by side.