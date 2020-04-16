La La and Carmelo Anthony

After seven years of marriage, the pair split in April 2017, but in December 2018 Us confirmed that they had reconciled. As of June 2019 the relationship was “strained,” according to a source. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, La La revealed that the duo are under the same roof with their 13-year-old son in Los Angeles. “It’s actually been smooth sailing,” she told Extra in April about her and the athlete’s current living situation. “To see my son just so happy, even in the midst of what’s going on in the world, to me, is what’s important and what matters to me. So I feel really great about that.”