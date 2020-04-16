Ramona and Mario Singer

The Real Housewives of New York City star has been hunkered down with her ex-husband and their daughter, Avery, since quarantine orders began. “Even though we’re all together, we kind of have a routine,” Ramona, 63, told Us exclusively in March about their living arrangement. “We do certain things by ourselves.” The reality star noted that she and Mario, who split in 2014 after 22 years of marriage, aren’t “spending a lot of time” together, but they do have all their meals with each other.