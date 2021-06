B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling’s Daughter

Godparent: B.J. Novak

Godchild: Mindy Kaling‘s daughter, Katherine

“B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend,” the Mindy Project alum told Good Housekeeping in May 2019. “He’s the godfather to my daughter. He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”