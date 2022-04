Bryan Cranston and Rydin Paul

Godparent: Bryan Cranston

Godchild: Rydin Paul

“I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather,” Aaron Paul revealed to Jimmy Kimmel in April 2022 after welcoming son Rydin with Lauren Parsekian. “He’s very excited, very honored. I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer.”