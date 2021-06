Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore’s Daughter

Godparent: Cameron Diaz

Godchild: Drew Barrymore’s daughter, Frankie

The Charlie’s Angels stars have been friends for a very long time, leading Barrymore to select the Holiday actress as her younger daughter’s godmother.

“Cameron and I, we just talk about everything,” the 50 First Dates star told Extra in September 2020. “We’ve been through life, death, birth, love, loss, humor, heart, travel, work and play.”