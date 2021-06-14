Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg and More Celebs Who Are Godparents

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

Godparent: Dolly Parton

Godchild: Miley Cyrus

Aunt Dolly! Over the years, the “Malibu” singer has paid tribute to the country icon multiple times by performing her songs.

“I’ve always loved her since she was a little baby. I got to know [Billy Ray Cyrus] when he was ‘Romeo’ and was just the hottest thing going—‘Achy Breaky Heart,’—and I did a song called ‘Romeo’ and I had him in my video. So I’ve known her since she was a baby and I’m her fairy Godmother and I was on the Hannah Montana show quite a bit with her and I kind of got a whole new little audience because of her,” Parton told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2014. “She’s a very smart and talented girl and I really hope she does as great as I think she can and will because she’s a lot more gifted that a lot of people realize right now. So I hope her choices are good, I hope she takes what she’s done now and really turns it into everything that she wants it to be.”