Elton John and the Beckham Boys

Godparent: Elton John

Godchildren: Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham

While Harper and Cruz both count stars Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony as their godparents, the “Benny and the Jets” singer was given the honor of being named godfather to Victoria and David’s eldest two children. The Grammy winner is also godfather to John Lennon’s son, Sean, and Elizabeth Hurley‘s son, Damien.