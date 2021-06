Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow

Godparent: Steven Spielberg

Godchildren: Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow

While Spielberg was selected as Paltrow’s godfather by her parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, when she was a baby, he took on the role for Barrymore later in life.