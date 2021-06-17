Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg and More Celebs Who Are Godparents

Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker

Godparent: Vin Diesel

Godchild: Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker

“She takes good care of me,” the Furious 7 actor told Extra of his late costar’s only child in June 2021. “She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [my daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep ’cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that. … I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie.”