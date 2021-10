Cynthia Erivo

The Tony Award winner wrote a children’s book, Remember to Dream, Ebere, in which she called the writing process a “dream come true” via an Instagram post on its September 2021 publication date.

“It’s here!! My children’s book Remember to Dream, Ebere is out today,” Erivo wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me make this dream come true. I hope you’ll love the book and story as much as I do. ✨”