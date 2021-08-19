Jamie Foxx

The Ray star’s memoir, Act Like You Got Some Sense, will debut in October 2021. He announced the book in June 2021 via Instagram, writing, “Yoooo I cannot wait for you to read a book that is so special to My heart mind and soul… A book about the relationships between two of the most important people in my life… My beautiful daughters… @corinnefoxx and Anelise Foxx… while writing this book I discovered feelings and emotions that I didn’t even know existed… There would be times that I would break out laughing and also times that I would shed tears…”