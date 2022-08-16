Joanna Gaines

The Magnolia Network star announced her latest book in August 2022, noting that she began “jotting down memories” and stories from her past earlier in the year. “Half of my life is behind me and I’ve been longing for clarity about what I should carry forward and how I could hold this next chapter well,” the Fixer Upper alum began in the caption of an Instagram photo of a black folder filled with pages and labeled with the text’s title.

“At some point, I realized I was writing a story — my story. The bits and pieces that shape who I am,” Gaines continued. “It was messy and winding and beautiful, and graciously revealed about a million wonders. Some of it broke my heart — and some of it pieced it back together.”

The former HGTV star noted that she was feeling “nervous, excited, vulnerable but mostly hopeful” about the book’s upcoming release. “That any part of my story might shine a light on the fullness of yours,” she concluded.

The TV personality’s previous books include The Magnolia Story (which she cowrote with husband Chip Gaines), Magnolia Table and Homebody, plus two children’s books: We Are the Gardeners and The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be.

In a follow-up post, Gaines showed off her memoir’s cover, which features a black-and-white shot of the designer smiling with the line, “Every piece of your story matters.”