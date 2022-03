Julia Fox

In March 2022, the Uncut Gems actress revealed that she’s working on her first book. “It was like a memoir at first, but now it’s just like my first book, you know?” she told Variety. “So, yeah, that’ll be coming out soon.” She didn’t want to offer additional details because she was “superstitious” about it success, but she added, “So far, it’s a masterpiece, if I do say so myself.”