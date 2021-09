Lil Nas X

The “Old Town Road” crooner wrote a children’s book, C Is For Country, which was released in January 2021.” C Is For Country goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to ‘Old Town Road’ on repeat and helped change my life forever,” the musician said in a statement. “I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I’m so happy with how it turned out, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”