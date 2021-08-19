Meghan McCain

“Excited, nervous, all of the emotions as I prepare to release Bad Republican which is by far the most personal, intimate and raw project I’ve ever worked on,” McCain announced via Instagram in August 2021. “The past four years have been a time of growth, pain, elucidation, awakening and evolution both personally and politically. I really can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The memoir, which will be released in October 2021, will explore “awkward moments, final conversations, motherhood and more,” according to Audible.

This will be the second memoir for the former View host, who previously penned Dirty Sexy Politics in 2010.