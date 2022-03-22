Outlander's Sam Heughan Is Writing His Memoir in the Scottish Highlands

Sam Heughan

The Outlander star began his writing career with 2020’s Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, which he cowrote with fellow Scottish actor Graham McTavish. They followed up the road trip book with the companion piece, The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories from Scotland, in 2021.

The following year, Heughan revealed that he’ll write solo for the first time with his memoir, Waypoints, due out in fall 2022 from publisher Little, Brown and Company.

“I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life,” he said in a statement when the autobiography was announced in March 2022. “And for me there’s no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”