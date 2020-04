Benji and Joel Madden

The twins recorded five studio albums together as part of Good Charlotte, before moving onto to another joint project with The Madden Brothers in 2014. These days, however, they’re both family men: Joel shares daughter Harlow and son Sparrow with wife Nicole Richie, while Benji wed Cameron Diaz in 2015. In January 2020, Benji and Diaz announced the arrival of their baby girl Raddix. Us Weekly confirmed that they used a surrogate.