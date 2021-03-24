Peyton and Eli Manning

Though many think otherwise, former NFL player siblings Eli and Peyton Manning aren’t twins. Peyton is actually five years older!

As the sons of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, Peyton and Eli grew up with football in their blood. Throughout their individual careers, the brothers have been there for each other through thick and thin — even if it didn’t always look like it from the outside.

In 2016, Eli made headlines when his bummed-out expression went viral after Peyton won the 50th annual Super Bowl. While the rest of the Manning family went wild, the little brother remained stoic.

“Eli and I have always supported each other,” Peyton explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2016. “I think Eli is analyzing the game and the end of the game, kind of like how I would as if he was playing it. And so he was just as happy.”

Still, sibling rivalry definitely occurred before Peyton’s March 2016 retirement from the sport (Eli followed in his footsteps in January 2020).

“It’s funny. When I saw that clip … I’ve seen that look before,” the Super Bowl champion continued. “I recognized it. In other big moments in my life he’s had that expression.”