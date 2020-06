Matt Bomer

The Normal Heart actor, who tied the knot with Simon Halls one year before publicly coming out as gay in 2012, celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with a heartfelt message. “I’m so thankful to all of those brave souls who came before me, and fought for the rights we all have today. I also celebrate the many still to come. Love one another,” he wrote on social media in 2019.