The Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham virtually reunited with Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Mel C and Geri Haliwell to launch a T-shirt fundraiser for AKT, a charity focused on LGBTQ homelessness.

“Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that,” Beckham shared via Instagram in June 2021. “The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life! The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I’m so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and akt again this year.”