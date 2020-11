Hugh Jackman

The X-Men star doesn’t like dolls featured in horror movies, especially the 1988 film Child’s Play. “When dolls come to life in films, that just freaks me out. I just can’t stand that,” he told Star Magazine in 2009. “Chucky? Forget that. I remember when I was a little kid, and that little doll in the rocking chair going, ‘Take the girl right up the hill and kiss the girl goodbye.’ I’m like, ‘Forget that!’ That freaks me out,” he said.