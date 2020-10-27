Celebrities’ Biggest Phobias: Kylie Jenner, Tyra Banks and More

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends alum opened up in 2019 about facing her fear of flying when her plane had to make an emergency landing while she was en route to Mexico with Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife, Molly McNeary.

“We heard an explosion, which sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon. It was so loud,” she recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I have a real fear of flying, obviously, but nobody else does.” The plane later landed in Ontario, California, after finding debris from a wheel on the runway.