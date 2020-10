Justin Timberlake

The “Man of the Woods” singer is so terrified of spiders that he once needed to call for assistance to remove the eight-legged insect.

“I was staying in a really fancy hotel on my vacation, and as I put my bag down inside my room, I spotted a massive spider just sitting on the bed,” he told PopDirt in 2003. “I’m terrified of spiders, so I could hardly move, let alone get rid of it. I actually had to call the front desk to get someone to remove it for me.”