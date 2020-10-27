Celebrities’ Biggest Phobias: Kylie Jenner, Tyra Banks and More

Kylie Jenner and Nicole Kidman

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed her fear of butterflies whens he visited a butterfly exhibit during a 2017 episode of Life of Kylie. “It’s kind of ironic because I’m terrified … terrified of butterflies,” she said at the time. “This is how I think of them: cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, it’s not that pretty.”

As for Kidman, the Big Little Lies star is also deathly afraid of butterflies’ bodies. “I have tried to get over it,” she told ContactMusic in 2005. “I walked into the big butterfly cage at the American Museum of Natural History and had the butterflies on me, but that didn’t work. I jump out of planes, I could be covered in cockroaches. I do all sorts of things, but I just don’t like the feel of butterflies’ bodies.”