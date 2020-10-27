Celebrities’ Biggest Phobias: Kylie Jenner, Tyra Banks and More

Megan Fox

The Transformers star admitted she’s afraid of dry paper and the dark during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2009. “Some people don’t like nails across a chalkboard because it gives them goosebumps,” she said. “I don’t like dry paper. Scripts, newspapers or anything that’s not laminated. I have to keep licking my fingers. If I’m reading, I have a cup of water to dip my fingers in. I’m really neurotic.”

Fox added that she’s been afraid of the dark “all my life.” She explained, “I leave the lights on all the time and if the light is off, I have to run across the room to get to the switch. I can’t walk through a dark room. I’m afraid of what I can’t see.”