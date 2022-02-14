Cardi B/Offset

“I’m going to do something crazy for Valentine’s Day for my husband,” the “Rumors” rapper said on her Facebook Watch show in February 2022. “I’m going to give him a tattoo. I want to do something really special.” After a lesson from the Migos rapper’s tattoo artist, Nico Hurtado, the couple inked their wedding date — 9/20/17 — on each other’s hands.

Offset followed that up with yet another elaborate surprise two days later, filling the home he shares with the “Up” rapper with gigantic red and pink floral arrangements. “He did that! He love me for real!” Cardi B said on her Instagram Story while showing off a display that included flowers arranged in arches and hearts, as well as trails of rose petals throughout the house. The “Stir Fry” rapper topped off the celebrations by gifting his wife six new Chanel purses.