Machine Gun Kelly/Megan Fox

The Transformers star clearly took MGK’s song “My Bloody Valentine” seriously when it came to professing her love. “I wear your blood around my neck,” the rapper wrote via Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2021, alongside a series of photos and videos of the couple. In one, MGK holds up a clear pendant that appears to have a drop of blood suspended inside. Fox, for her part, celebrated their romance with her own sweet message on Instagram. “There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy,” she wrote at the time.

“Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever,” the “My Ex’s Best Friend” musician later said about Fox’s romantic gesture. “She gave me her DNA.”