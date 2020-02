Drew Barrymore

“Sexual love is secondary to me right now,” the Charlie’s Angels star told Parade magazine in 2014. “I’ve spent a lot of time in my life dedicating myself to love or the pursuit of love or the understanding of love. But for the last few years, my life just hasn’t been about that for me. It’s just not about the mother baggage. It’s not about the boy. It’s about something completely different, and it’s very refreshing. I’m trying to understand it and relish it.”