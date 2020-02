Emma Watson

“If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out … There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety,” the Harry Potter star told British Vogue in November 2019. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”