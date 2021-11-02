Lil Nas X Is Single and Loving It: I’m in the ‘Best Place I’ve Ever Been’

Lil Nas X

The “Old Town Road” singer is single — and loving it. “I’m at the best place I’ve ever been in life,” he told WSJ. Magazine in November 2021.

After getting out of a serious relationship, the rapper (real name Montero Lamar Hill) said that he realized that he wasn’t ready to jump back into the dating world just yet.

However, the split helped him “open up a lot. I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music,” he said, adding that all of the ex-boyfriends he wrote about on his 2021 record, Montero, attended the album’s release party.

“At the end of the day, I want to exist. I want to have fun, I want to cause chaos sometimes,” he told the magazine. “I want a long, legendary, fun life.”