Kevin Hart

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f–king planet,” the comedian wrote via Instagram on August 4. “She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity …. We are falling in love with people’s downfall. It’s honestly sad … When did we get here?”

Hart continued, “I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another …. this hate s–t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon …. This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences …. It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen.”

DeGeneres previously stood up for Hart in 2019 when he faced backlash when his old homophobic tweets resurfaced. The issue ultimately led to him stepping down from hosting the Oscars that year.