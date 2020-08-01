Scoot Braun

“People love to take shots. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. How easy it is to stay quiet when it doesn’t effect [sic] them,” the music manager tweeted on Friday, July 31.“ @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us.”

He added, “She has helped change the views for equality all around the country and the world. She doesn’t do what is popular she does what is right. Her story shows us that. Today I’m sending love to her. I know first hand how much she helps others both when we are all watching and when we are not. @theellenshow thank you for all you do and keep your head held high.”