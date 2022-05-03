Dolly Parton

“I was so shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing,” the 9 to 5 star wrote in an Instagram statement honoring her “close” friend. “We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi. They’ve always been like sisters to me.”

Parton congratulated the Judds on their Country Music Hall of Fame induction, adding, “I am so sorry I couldn’t be there but I can hear Naomi saying now, ‘Oh well, a date late and a Dolly short.’ … Just know that I will always love you.”