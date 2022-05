Loni Love

“Back in 2003 Naomi Judd was a judge on Star Search.. she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd,” the TV personality shared via Twitter on Saturday. “She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley. 🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏻”