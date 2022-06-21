Martin Sheen

Real Name: Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez

The West Wing alum told Closer Weekly in June 2022 that changing his stage name from his Spanish immigrant father’s given name is “one of my regrets,” revealing that he has “never changed” the moniker officially. “It’s still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate. It’s on my marriage license, my passport, driver’s license,” he explained. “Sometimes you get persuaded when you don’t have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later. But, of course, I’m only speaking for myself.”