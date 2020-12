Alicia Silverstone

The Clueless actress likes to stay connected to her Jewish upbringing and celebrates Hanukkah alongside her son, Bear. “Hanukkah usually entails making latkes together, playing dreidel, celebrating with loved ones, lighting the menorah, and giving some treats/gifts,” she told VegNews in December 2019. “Vegan gelt, rescued farm animal sponsorship, and an admit-one ticket to Crossroads Kitchen were Hanukkah gifts given to Bear last year.”